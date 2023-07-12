 
menu menu menu

New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Residents carry their belongings through a field flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2023. — Reuters
Residents carry their belongings through a field flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2023. — Reuters

The authorities in India's New Delhi are on high alert as Yamuna River is witnessing a rise in water levels, currently at a 45-year-high, with expectations of it reaching an all-time high later in the day, NDTV reported Wednesday, as several riverside areas have been flooded.

The water level crossed the 207.49-metre mark today after torrential rains in the upper catchment areas covering Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, among other states, during the past few days, according to Hindustan Times.

The river last hit 207.49 meters on September 6, 1978.

The rise in water levels has flooded homes and markets, causing difficulties for residents, local media said, with the Delhi traffic police asking commuters to avoid affected stretches.

The authorities have also deployed boats to spread awareness along river banks and for rescue work.

"The last time we saw so much water was in 2013. Flooding destroys our shops, ruins stocks. We suffer big losses," a shopkeeper told NDTV.

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said there is a flood-like situation in the national capital, but the government is prepared to tackle every situation.

The police had, a day earlier, closed the Iron Bridge Pusta Road in Gandhi Nagar for traffic until further notice in view of the dangerously high water levels in the Yamuna River.

The Delhi government set up 16 control rooms to monitor the Yamuna level and the flood-prone areas. Around 41,000 people inhabit the low-lying areas near the river, which are vulnerable to flooding, according to Hindustan Times.

More From World:

BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person

BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person
More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says
Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens

Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens
Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties

Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties
Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont

Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont
Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN

Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN
N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs

N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs
Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods

Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods
Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato

Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato
US think tank chief charged as China agent, accused of bribing Trump aide

US think tank chief charged as China agent, accused of bribing Trump aide
Indian SC to hear pleas against removal of IIOJK's special status on daily basis

Indian SC to hear pleas against removal of IIOJK's special status on daily basis
Severe storms lash Oklahoma City, wash out bridge

Severe storms lash Oklahoma City, wash out bridge
BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move

BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move
Con inventor: Why was Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' jail time slashed?

Con inventor: Why was Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' jail time slashed?
North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone

North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone
Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans

Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans
BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?

BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?