 
menu menu menu

Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Jalisco, located in western Mexico, serves as the operational hub for the Jalisco New Generation cartel, a powerful drug trafficking organisation with a widespread presence across the country.— Unsplash/Files
Jalisco, located in western Mexico, serves as the operational hub for the Jalisco New Generation cartel, a powerful drug trafficking organisation with a widespread presence across the country.— Unsplash/Files

A devastating explosive attack claimed the lives of three police officers and left several others wounded in the Mexican state of Jalisco, according to Governor Enrique Alfaro.

The attack targeted police officers, and personnel from the state prosecutor's office, who fell victim to a cowardly assault involving explosive devices.

Governor Alfaro expressed shock at the event, emphasising its significance in showcasing the capabilities of organised crime groups and the challenges they pose to the Mexican state.

Jalisco, an area located in western Mexico, serves as the operational hub for the Jalisco New Generation cartel, a powerful drug trafficking organisation with a widespread presence across the country and ongoing conflicts with rival syndicates.

Although the motive behind the attack remains unclear, authorities are actively investigating the incident.

The state's security cabinet is in constant session, working to gather information and identify those responsible for this heinous act.

The attack came to light when a vehicle, engulfed in flames and containing five individuals, was discovered in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, a suburb of Guadalajara. Forensic investigators and ambulances swiftly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance to the injured and gather crucial evidence.

Reports indicate that the explosion occurred near the vehicle in which the security officials were travelling.

Authorities are currently examining whether a grenade or a homemade mine was used, noting that the Jalisco New Generation cartel has previously employed similar devices in the region of Michoacan.

This incident follows a recent drone attack on a house in the town of Apatzingan, Michoacan, which resulted in one person sustaining injuries. While car bomb attacks are relatively uncommon in Mexico, a car bomb explosion in Guanajuato in June claimed the life of a National Guard member and caused injuries to several others. 

Additionally, on Tuesday, 13 security personnel who had been taken captive by protesters in Guerrero were released after negotiations with authorities. It was later revealed that the protesters had been infiltrated by a criminal group. Guerrero has long been plagued by violence stemming from turf wars between drug cartels.

The overall security situation in Mexico remains challenging, with over 340,000 recorded murders and approximately 100,000 disappearances since the initiation of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in 2006. The majority of these crimes are attributed to various criminal organisations operating within the country.

More From World:

Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict

Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict
Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays

Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays
G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine

G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine
New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high

New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high
After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine

After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine
UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred
The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region
BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person

BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person
More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says
Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens

Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens
Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties

Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties
Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont

Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont
Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN

Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN
N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs

N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs
Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods

Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods
Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato

Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato