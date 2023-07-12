Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico

Jalisco, located in western Mexico, serves as the operational hub for the Jalisco New Generation cartel, a powerful drug trafficking organisation with a widespread presence across the country.— Unsplash/Files



A devastating explosive attack claimed the lives of three police officers and left several others wounded in the Mexican state of Jalisco, according to Governor Enrique Alfaro.

The attack targeted police officers, and personnel from the state prosecutor's office, who fell victim to a cowardly assault involving explosive devices.

Governor Alfaro expressed shock at the event, emphasising its significance in showcasing the capabilities of organised crime groups and the challenges they pose to the Mexican state.

Jalisco, an area located in western Mexico, serves as the operational hub for the Jalisco New Generation cartel, a powerful drug trafficking organisation with a widespread presence across the country and ongoing conflicts with rival syndicates.

Although the motive behind the attack remains unclear, authorities are actively investigating the incident.

The state's security cabinet is in constant session, working to gather information and identify those responsible for this heinous act.

The attack came to light when a vehicle, engulfed in flames and containing five individuals, was discovered in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, a suburb of Guadalajara. Forensic investigators and ambulances swiftly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance to the injured and gather crucial evidence.

Reports indicate that the explosion occurred near the vehicle in which the security officials were travelling.

Authorities are currently examining whether a grenade or a homemade mine was used, noting that the Jalisco New Generation cartel has previously employed similar devices in the region of Michoacan.

This incident follows a recent drone attack on a house in the town of Apatzingan, Michoacan, which resulted in one person sustaining injuries. While car bomb attacks are relatively uncommon in Mexico, a car bomb explosion in Guanajuato in June claimed the life of a National Guard member and caused injuries to several others.

Additionally, on Tuesday, 13 security personnel who had been taken captive by protesters in Guerrero were released after negotiations with authorities. It was later revealed that the protesters had been infiltrated by a criminal group. Guerrero has long been plagued by violence stemming from turf wars between drug cartels.

The overall security situation in Mexico remains challenging, with over 340,000 recorded murders and approximately 100,000 disappearances since the initiation of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in 2006. The majority of these crimes are attributed to various criminal organisations operating within the country.