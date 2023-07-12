 
menu menu menu

Six injured after £190k Lamborghini Urus collides with Royal Mail van in Beckton, East London

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

This picture shows the damaged vehicles involved in the crash. — Sky News/UKNIP/File
This picture shows the damaged vehicles involved in the crash. — Sky News/UKNIP/File

At least six people have been injured after a Lamborghini was involved in a crash with a Royal Mail van in east London. The moment the cars collided and the aftermath of the accident in Beckton were captured on video by witnesses.

Tuesday night's collision left Royal Dock Road littered with pieces of the van and the blue supercar, which is estimated to have cost £190,000.

Six people were treated in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the Evening Standard, the pale blue Urus may have been transporting some teenage boys to their end-of-school prom at the time of the collision.

In photos of the aftermath, a Royal Mail employee and two teenage boys dressed in suits appeared to be injured in the road.

The paper also stated that one of the boys was being comforted by his friends while being wrapped in a foil blanket.

Officers were called at 7:22pm, according to a Scotland Yard spokesperson, and crews from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were also present.

"Six people were taken to hospital where their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening. There have been no arrests, and inquiries are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Six ambulance crews and paramedics were involved in the incident, according to a London Ambulance Service spokesperson.

Response officers, a Command Support Team (CST), and its Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended an air ambulance from London and the team, Sky News reported.

"We treated six patients at the scene. We took two of the patients to a major trauma centre and the other four to local hospitals," the spokesperson added.

Following the incident, roads were closed, and photos from later on Tuesday night showed Royal Dock Road to be deserted.

More From World:

WATCH: Greyhound bus crash in Madison County kills 3, injures 14 video

WATCH: Greyhound bus crash in Madison County kills 3, injures 14
WATCH: Did Victoria Derbyshire disclose name of BBC presenter in sex pics scandal? video

WATCH: Did Victoria Derbyshire disclose name of BBC presenter in sex pics scandal?
'Homophobic witch-hunt': Is BBC presenter at centre of 'sex pics scandal' gay?

'Homophobic witch-hunt': Is BBC presenter at centre of 'sex pics scandal' gay?
Poll tracking: Biden's popularity drops to 40% as economy remains top worry

Poll tracking: Biden's popularity drops to 40% as economy remains top worry
US govt email accounts breached by China-based hackers, confirm White House and Microsoft

US govt email accounts breached by China-based hackers, confirm White House and Microsoft
Dirty chat: BBC presenter was in 'touch' with teen on Instagram, sent love emojis

Dirty chat: BBC presenter was in 'touch' with teen on Instagram, sent love emojis
Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict

Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict
Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico

Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico
Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays

Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays
G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine

G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine
New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high

New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high
After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine

After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine
UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred
The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region
BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person

BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person
More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says