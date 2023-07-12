Six injured after £190k Lamborghini Urus collides with Royal Mail van in Beckton, East London

This picture shows the damaged vehicles involved in the crash. — Sky News/UKNIP/File

At least six people have been injured after a Lamborghini was involved in a crash with a Royal Mail van in east London. The moment the cars collided and the aftermath of the accident in Beckton were captured on video by witnesses.

Tuesday night's collision left Royal Dock Road littered with pieces of the van and the blue supercar, which is estimated to have cost £190,000.

Six people were treated in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the Evening Standard, the pale blue Urus may have been transporting some teenage boys to their end-of-school prom at the time of the collision.

In photos of the aftermath, a Royal Mail employee and two teenage boys dressed in suits appeared to be injured in the road.

The paper also stated that one of the boys was being comforted by his friends while being wrapped in a foil blanket.

Officers were called at 7:22pm, according to a Scotland Yard spokesperson, and crews from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were also present.

"Six people were taken to hospital where their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening. There have been no arrests, and inquiries are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Six ambulance crews and paramedics were involved in the incident, according to a London Ambulance Service spokesperson.

Response officers, a Command Support Team (CST), and its Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended an air ambulance from London and the team, Sky News reported.

"We treated six patients at the scene. We took two of the patients to a major trauma centre and the other four to local hospitals," the spokesperson added.

Following the incident, roads were closed, and photos from later on Tuesday night showed Royal Dock Road to be deserted.