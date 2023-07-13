 
Tom Cruise 'closed ones' dispel 'strange' rumours about him

Tom Cruise, meanwhile, laughed on those rumours
Tom Cruise's popularity has arguably surpassed his contemporaries.

So, with big-name, strange rumors also tagged along.

The Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie told The Times of London that he asked the megastar about the weirdest rumor he had heard about himself.

Cruise laughingly revealed: people "were not allowed to look me in the eye on the set."

The rumor may stem from the Hollywood star's furious reaction to a crew member for not observing COVID-19 protocols.

The viral clip saw the Oscar-nominated actor angrily ranting to the person for failing to exercise social distancing, "If I see you do that again, you're ** gone."

Simon Pegg, meanwhile, threw his weight behind the Top Gun's star reaction in the new interview, saying, "Everything that Tom cares about, in terms of his job, was at stake due to the pandemic. For him there was a danger this virus could wipe cinema off the face of this earth."

The Boys star continued, "Cinema is not "frivolous," adding, "Cinema brings people together at a time we're pulling apart, and that just added to Tom's determination to put people in a room together. The power of cinema is, for him, precious, and it's vital we sustain it."

