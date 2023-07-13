Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk plans to elevate new AI company beyond ChatGPT's limits. Bloomberg

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) company called xAI, with the aim of understanding reality.

xAI, which is separate from Musk's other businesses like Tesla and Twitter, will work closely with them. Musk has hired researchers from top technology firms, including Google and OpenAI, to work on this project.

In a Twitter Spaces event, Musk explained that xAI will focus on creating a "maximally curious" AI instead of explicitly programming morality into it. He believes that an AI that tries to understand the true nature of the universe will be pro-humanity and less likely to cause harm.

Musk, who has previously expressed concerns about the potential dangers of AI, predicted that superintelligence, AI smarter than humans, will arrive within the next five or six years. xAI's team consists of 11 researchers from companies like Microsoft Research, DeepMind, OpenAI, and Google. Although the specific projects xAI will be working on were not disclosed, the company's website states that its goal is to understand the true nature of the universe.

The team at xAI includes experienced engineers and researchers from various tech giants. The company will be advised by Dan Hendrycks, director of the Center for AI Safety, who has warned about the potential risks of AI. Musk's new company is separate from X Corp but will collaborate closely with Twitter, Tesla, and other companies.