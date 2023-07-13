 
Elon Musk plans to elevate new AI company beyond ChatGPT's limits

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk plans to elevate new AI company beyond ChatGPTs limits. Bloomberg
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) company called xAI, with the aim of understanding reality. 

The launch of xAI follows Musk's concerns about AI's potential risks and his desire to create a safer alternative to existing AI systems.

xAI, which is separate from Musk's other businesses like Tesla and Twitter, will work closely with them. Musk has hired researchers from top technology firms, including Google and OpenAI, to work on this project. 

In a Twitter Spaces event, Musk explained that xAI will focus on creating a "maximally curious" AI instead of explicitly programming morality into it. He believes that an AI that tries to understand the true nature of the universe will be pro-humanity and less likely to cause harm.

Musk, who has previously expressed concerns about the potential dangers of AI, predicted that superintelligence, AI smarter than humans, will arrive within the next five or six years. xAI's team consists of 11 researchers from companies like Microsoft Research, DeepMind, OpenAI, and Google. Although the specific projects xAI will be working on were not disclosed, the company's website states that its goal is to understand the true nature of the universe.

The launch of xAI follows Musk's desire to develop an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT, which he claimed had a liberal bias. He plans to build a "maximum truth-seeking AI" that aims to understand the nature of the universe. Musk's concerns about the risks associated with AI have led him to call for a pause in the development of more powerful AI systems. His new company, xAI, seeks to address these concerns and create a safer AI.

The team at xAI includes experienced engineers and researchers from various tech giants. The company will be advised by Dan Hendrycks, director of the Center for AI Safety, who has warned about the potential risks of AI. Musk's new company is separate from X Corp but will collaborate closely with Twitter, Tesla, and other companies.

