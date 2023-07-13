Katie Price shows off heavily bandaged nose after undergoing another surgery defying mum's warnings

Katie Price shows off her heavily bandaged nose after undergoing another surgery defying her mum's warnings

Katie Price has undergone another surgery despite several warnings from her mother, Amy.

Katie showed off her heavily bandaged nose on Wednesday in a TikTok live video.

Her mother, Amy, recently declared her breast implants as ridiculous.

According to The Sun, 45-year-old Katie Price is booked for several surgeries at a clinic in Belgium. She will reportedly undergo several surgeries including a lip lift.

Taking to TikTok live, the model shared a video in which she was seen without makeup having a splint strapped to her nose and tapped down across her face, reports Dailymail.

In an interview with This Morning last week, her mum revealed that Katie's love for surgeries was driven by unhappiness.

She continued that her daughter stopped telling her about the surgeries after Amy canceled a few of her planned surgeries.

Katie has gotten several implantations and reductions to her breast over the years.

Last year, the former glamour model went under her 16th boob job in a bid to get the biggest breasts in the UK.

Talking about why Katie gets so many surgeries Amy revealed in her book that, "she doesn't want to attract men, it's not her motivation. She does it because she thinks that doing this gives her control over her body."

In 2021, Katie in conversation with OK! magazine, Katie said that she wasn't addicted to cosmetic surgeries and doesn't want to look like a freak.

Her mother says that if she'll get any more surgeries, she'll look like 'the Bride of Frankenstein.'