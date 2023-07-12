 
menu menu menu

SAPM Malik, Ambassador Blome agree on broad-based Pak-US engagement

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik (left) with US Ambassador Donald Blome in Islamabad, on July 12, 2023.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik (left) with US Ambassador Donald Blome in Islamabad, on July 12, 2023.

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik and US Ambassador Donald Blome have agreed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement is critical to advancing both countries’ shared goals in bilateral and regional areas.

Malik met Ambassador Blome in the federal capital and discussed matters of national and strategic importance encompassing regional security, diplomatic ties, and facilitation of Afghan refugees, and shared goals in fostering peace and cooperation between the two states.

Noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, the SAPM stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement was critical to advancing both countries’ shared goals in bilateral and regional domains.

Commenting upon the continuity of strategic dialogue in the right direction, which includes cooperation in education, science and technology, energy, economy, security, agriculture, etc., he asserted that strategic convergence should define the future relationship between the two sides as there was a need for building on convergences and positive messaging coupled with transforming relationship as people-centered.

But again, any strategic partnership needs trusting and taking care of each other’s strategic interests, he said.

Malik underscored that various dialogues established between Pakistan and US had been playing a critical role in strengthening bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, IT, climate change, health, and energy.

Both sides emphasised that US companies needed to be encouraged by the Development Finance Corporation of the US to invest in Pakistan’s large market keeping in view the country’s economic and demographic potential.

Ambassador Blome and Malik also discussed issues related to the US missions in Pakistan. The SAPM assured the US ambassador that he would be taking immediate steps to resolve these matters.

The US ambassador expressed keen interest in fostering a sustainable relationship with Pakistan that holds strategic geopolitical importance in the region and expressed a greater US understanding of Pakistan’s security and strategic concerns in the current scenario.

He affirmed his resolve that both states need to build up high-level talks on issues that are of common interest to both countries, including security and economic issues.

More From Pakistan:

PTI sacks Pervez Khattak for asking workers to quit former ruling party

PTI sacks Pervez Khattak for asking workers to quit former ruling party
Elections to be held in October or November as govt completes tenure in August: PM

Elections to be held in October or November as govt completes tenure in August: PM

British-Pakistani announced new chair of NCS Trust

British-Pakistani announced new chair of NCS Trust

Pindi man dies by suicide over Rs13,000 debt owed to online loan sharks

Pindi man dies by suicide over Rs13,000 debt owed to online loan sharks
Dasu terror attack 'mastermind' killed in Afghanistan

Dasu terror attack 'mastermind' killed in Afghanistan
Army, FC called in as conflict in Kurram's Parachinar intensifies

Army, FC called in as conflict in Kurram's Parachinar intensifies

More rains: Fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

More rains: Fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow
4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured in 'dastardly' Zhob attack: ISPR

4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured in 'dastardly' Zhob attack: ISPR
UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred
Muharram chand 2023: When will new Islamic year begin?

Muharram chand 2023: When will new Islamic year begin?
Police dismiss two cases against Umar Farooq Zahoor by ex-wife Sophia Mirza

Police dismiss two cases against Umar Farooq Zahoor by ex-wife Sophia Mirza
IMF set to hold crucial board meeting on Pakistan bailout deal today

IMF set to hold crucial board meeting on Pakistan bailout deal today
Not asking Pakistan to choose between US and China: State Dept

Not asking Pakistan to choose between US and China: State Dept
10 of a family burned to death in Lahore house fire

10 of a family burned to death in Lahore house fire
Ukraine foreign minister likely to visit Pakistan

Ukraine foreign minister likely to visit Pakistan
Pakistan hits back at Israel for lecturing on human rights

Pakistan hits back at Israel for lecturing on human rights
Bilawal condemns Quran desecration as Muslim states demand action at UN

Bilawal condemns Quran desecration as Muslim states demand action at UN
PPP proposes August 8 as date for dissolution of assemblies

PPP proposes August 8 as date for dissolution of assemblies