SAPM Malik, Ambassador Blome agree on broad-based Pak-US engagement

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik (left) with US Ambassador Donald Blome in Islamabad, on July 12, 2023.

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik and US Ambassador Donald Blome have agreed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement is critical to advancing both countries’ shared goals in bilateral and regional areas.

Malik met Ambassador Blome in the federal capital and discussed matters of national and strategic importance encompassing regional security, diplomatic ties, and facilitation of Afghan refugees, and shared goals in fostering peace and cooperation between the two states.

Noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, the SAPM stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement was critical to advancing both countries’ shared goals in bilateral and regional domains.

Commenting upon the continuity of strategic dialogue in the right direction, which includes cooperation in education, science and technology, energy, economy, security, agriculture, etc., he asserted that strategic convergence should define the future relationship between the two sides as there was a need for building on convergences and positive messaging coupled with transforming relationship as people-centered.

But again, any strategic partnership needs trusting and taking care of each other’s strategic interests, he said.

Malik underscored that various dialogues established between Pakistan and US had been playing a critical role in strengthening bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, IT, climate change, health, and energy.

Both sides emphasised that US companies needed to be encouraged by the Development Finance Corporation of the US to invest in Pakistan’s large market keeping in view the country’s economic and demographic potential.

Ambassador Blome and Malik also discussed issues related to the US missions in Pakistan. The SAPM assured the US ambassador that he would be taking immediate steps to resolve these matters.

The US ambassador expressed keen interest in fostering a sustainable relationship with Pakistan that holds strategic geopolitical importance in the region and expressed a greater US understanding of Pakistan’s security and strategic concerns in the current scenario.

He affirmed his resolve that both states need to build up high-level talks on issues that are of common interest to both countries, including security and economic issues.