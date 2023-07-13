Smart girls remain single? Japan's efforts to end stigma for women in science challenges popular stereotype

Yuna Kato works with her college club to produce a light human-powered aircraft at Tokyo University in Tokyo, June 30, 2023, in this screen grab from video. — Reuters

TOKYO: Yuna Kato, a third-year Japanese student at a prestigious engineering university in Japan, aspires to pursue a research career, but worries that having children might restrict its duration.



Kato shares that her relatives have tried to dissuade her from pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), suggesting that women in these fields are too engrossed in work to balance relationships or family life, which makes it harder for them to find life partners.



"My grandmother and mother often tell me that there are non-STEM jobs out there if I want to raise children," she said.



Despite societal pressures, the young woman has persisted in her engineering journey, but the widespread social stigma causes many aspiring female engineers to look for alternative paths, posing a significant challenge for the nation of 125.7 million. Japan anticipates a shortage of 790,000 workers in the IT sector alone by 2030, primarily due to underrepresentation of women.

The upshot, experts warn, is a decline in innovation, productivity, and competitiveness for a country that grew into the world's third-largest economy on those strengths during the last century.



"It's very wasteful and a loss for the nation," said Yinuo Li, a Chinese educator with a PhD in molecular biology, whose likeness has been used for a Barbie doll as a female role model in STEM.

"If you don't have the gender balance, your technology is going to have a significant blind spot and deficiencies," said the mother-of-three who is in Japan on a cultural exchange programme.

Unconscious bias

Japan ranks last among wealthy nations with only 16% of female university students majoring in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and with just one female scientist for every seven. That is despite Japanese girls scoring second-highest in the world in maths and third in science, according to the OECD.

For overall gender parity, Japan's ranking fell this year to a record low. The country is on a mission to close the gap.

Yuna Kato works with male students at her college club to produce a light human-powered aircraft at the school, at Tokyo University in Tokyo, Japan June 30, 2023, in this screen grab from video. — Reuters

For the academic year starting in 2024, about a dozen universities - including Kato's Tokyo Institute of Technology - will heed the government's call to introduce a quota for female STEM students, joining several others that started this year.

It's a major reversal for a country where an investigation in 2018 found a Tokyo medical school had deliberately lowered women's entrance test scores to favour admitting men. School officials felt women were more likely to quit working after having children and would waste their education.

Aiming to change attitudes, the government a few months ago created a 9-1/2-minute video to show educators and other adults how "unconscious bias" deters girls from pursuing STEM studies.

In one scenario, an actor playing a school teacher compliments a student for "being good at math, even though you're a girl", making her feel it was abnormal to be a female math whiz. In another, a mother discourages her daughter from pursuing engineering since "the field is male-dominated".

Working with the private sector, the government's Gender Equality Bureau will hold more than 100 STEM workshops and events mainly targeting female students this summer - such as learning from Mazda's sports car engineers.

No diversity, no innovation

More schools and companies including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Toyota are offering scholarships to female STEM students to attract talent.

"The scarcity of female engineers is absolutely unnatural when you consider that women account for half of society," said Mitsubishi Heavy human resources official Minoru Taniura.

"If the make-up of engineers is not the same as the population, we'd fall behind in being able to offer what customers are looking for."

Yuna Kato works with her college club to produce a light human-powered aircraft at Tokyo University in Tokyo, Japan, July 3, 2023, in this screen grab from video. — Reuters

Panasonic, too, sees benefits from a female perspective, saying its senior engineer Kyoko Ida could relate to women surveyed for the development of the company's bread machine, whose users were mostly female.

Jun-ichi Imura, the deputy head of Kato's school, said the lack of diversity has already taken its toll.

"Diversity is the source of innovation, and when we think about whether we've seen true innovation in the last few decades at our school or in Japan, it doesn't look good," he said.

"Looking ahead to 2050, we all need to think about what needs to be done now."