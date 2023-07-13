 
menu menu menu

Two ejected from stadium for 'betting' during Eng vs Aus women's game

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

English womens players rejoice during match with Australia. — Reuters/File
English women's players rejoice during match with Australia. — Reuters/File

Two men were kicked out of the stadium during the England women's one-day international match against Australia in Bristol following suspicions of illegal betting.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has remained vigilant ahead of the fourth Ashes Test between the archrivals. The board's anti-corruption officer, as reported in a Daily Mail story, identified the suspects by closely watching the crowd for any suspicious behaviour.

"Two people were ejected from the venue for breaking ground regulations. The ICC and the ECB take anti-corruption seriously," a statement by ECB read.

The first man came under the anti-corruption officer's scrutiny as he was observed using multiple mobile phones after the match had commenced. He confessed to engaging in "pitch-siding," an illicit practice where live data is transmitted to illegal bookies in India, who exploit the TV broadcast delay to manipulate betting odds.

The other man initially denied any misconduct; however, he was later found to have lied about the number of phones he owned. Eventually, he was also escorted out of the Seat Unique Stadium with the assistance of Avon and Somerset Police.

In a separate incident, an unnamed English player reported being approached by suspicious individuals on social media before a match, where she was asked to share a photo of the pitch.

Concerns have increased regarding illegal gambling practices surrounding the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, as an Airbnb booking for Manchester was discovered on one of the confiscated phones.

During the third Test at Headingley, at least one person was escorted out for engaging in pitch-siding, prompting ECB anti-corruption officials to remain on high alert for future matches.

The Ashes series, both men's and women's, attracts significant attention from illegal gamblers, who pay individuals £100 to £200 per day to be present at the grounds and relay live information from televised matches, a Daily Mail article mentioned.

It is estimated that there are approximately 100,000 illegal bookies operating in India, where cricket remains the primary focus of sports betting.

More From Sports:

2023 ESPY: Kansas City Chiefs bags 'Best Team' award

2023 ESPY: Kansas City Chiefs bags 'Best Team' award
Al-Hilal signs Serbian midfield maestro Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

Al-Hilal signs Serbian midfield maestro Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio
Record number of discrimination reports in soccer, says report

Record number of discrimination reports in soccer, says report
England stages stunning comeback to level Ashes series

England stages stunning comeback to level Ashes series
Wimbledon 2023: Top seed Alcaraz overpowers Rune to reach semis for first time

Wimbledon 2023: Top seed Alcaraz overpowers Rune to reach semis for first time
Sabalenka defeats Keys to setup semi-final showdown with Jabeur

Sabalenka defeats Keys to setup semi-final showdown with Jabeur
FIFA bars Saudi club Al-Nassr from making new signings over Ahmed Musa deal

FIFA bars Saudi club Al-Nassr from making new signings over Ahmed Musa deal
Real Madrid is under radar over irregular financial activities

Real Madrid is under radar over irregular financial activities
LPL 2023: What message does Sanjay Dutt convey to Javed Miandad?

LPL 2023: What message does Sanjay Dutt convey to Javed Miandad?
ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam, Travis Head close in on top spot

ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam, Travis Head close in on top spot
Who is the goalkeeper most wanted by Manchester United?

Who is the goalkeeper most wanted by Manchester United?
'Misleading': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah denies reports of touring Pakistan

'Misleading': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah denies reports of touring Pakistan
BCCI's Jay Shah accepts invitation to visit Pakistan: PCB chief

BCCI's Jay Shah accepts invitation to visit Pakistan: PCB chief

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised: Dambulla likely venue for Pakistan vs India clash

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised: Dambulla likely venue for Pakistan vs India clash
Lionel Messi excited for new challenge at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi excited for new challenge at Inter Miami
Brazilian football mourns tragic death of fan struck by bottle

Brazilian football mourns tragic death of fan struck by bottle
The Ashes: England stick with unchanged squad for fourth Test at Old Trafford

The Ashes: England stick with unchanged squad for fourth Test at Old Trafford
Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in £20m transfer

Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in £20m transfer