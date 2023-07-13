Two ejected from stadium for 'betting' during Eng vs Aus women's game

English women's players rejoice during match with Australia. — Reuters/File

Two men were kicked out of the stadium during the England women's one-day international match against Australia in Bristol following suspicions of illegal betting.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has remained vigilant ahead of the fourth Ashes Test between the archrivals. The board's anti-corruption officer, as reported in a Daily Mail story, identified the suspects by closely watching the crowd for any suspicious behaviour.

"Two people were ejected from the venue for breaking ground regulations. The ICC and the ECB take anti-corruption seriously," a statement by ECB read.

The first man came under the anti-corruption officer's scrutiny as he was observed using multiple mobile phones after the match had commenced. He confessed to engaging in "pitch-siding," an illicit practice where live data is transmitted to illegal bookies in India, who exploit the TV broadcast delay to manipulate betting odds.

The other man initially denied any misconduct; however, he was later found to have lied about the number of phones he owned. Eventually, he was also escorted out of the Seat Unique Stadium with the assistance of Avon and Somerset Police.

In a separate incident, an unnamed English player reported being approached by suspicious individuals on social media before a match, where she was asked to share a photo of the pitch.

Concerns have increased regarding illegal gambling practices surrounding the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, as an Airbnb booking for Manchester was discovered on one of the confiscated phones.

During the third Test at Headingley, at least one person was escorted out for engaging in pitch-siding, prompting ECB anti-corruption officials to remain on high alert for future matches.

The Ashes series, both men's and women's, attracts significant attention from illegal gamblers, who pay individuals £100 to £200 per day to be present at the grounds and relay live information from televised matches, a Daily Mail article mentioned.

It is estimated that there are approximately 100,000 illegal bookies operating in India, where cricket remains the primary focus of sports betting.