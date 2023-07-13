TikTok updates safety features to ensure young users' wellbeing

The logo of video-sharing site TikTok is seen on screen with dark background. — AFP/File

The popular video-sharing site, TikTok, has announced two significant initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and well-being of teenagers on the platform.



"In response to valuable feedback from parents and caregivers, TikTok has expanded its content filtering capabilities within Family Pairing," a statement issued by the Chinese platform said Thursday.

The new feature enables parents or caregivers to further customise the content their teenagers come across while using the app.

The parents and caregivers can curate a tailored viewing experience for their teens by filtering out specific words, hashtags, and themes that they deem inappropriate or unsuitable, with the help of a content filtering tool.

"TikTok acknowledges the unique needs of every teenager and empowers caregivers to create a safer and more personalised environment for their teens within the app."

It offers transparency, allowing teenagers to view the keywords their caregivers have added, which not only fosters open conversations about online boundaries and safety but also encourages mutual understanding between teenagers and their parents

The new content filtering feature builds upon TikTok's existing content levels system, which is designed to prevent content with mature or complex themes from reaching users between the ages of 13 and 17.

"By integrating parents' personalised content filters, TikTok strengthens its commitment to creating a safer and more suitable environment for teenagers on the platform," it added.

Moreover, TikTok also introduces its Youth Council, an initiative dedicated to giving young users a voice and actively involving them in shaping TikTok's policies and features.

"The Youth Council will serve as a platform for teenagers to share their insights, ideas, and concerns, empowering them to contribute to the ongoing development of a safer and more inclusive TikTok community," it added.