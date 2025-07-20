Tweaks in YouTube's monetisation policy raise eyebrows

Children playground miniatures are seen in front of displayed Youtube logo in this illustration taken April 4, 2023. — Reuters

KARACHI: Online video streaming platform YouTube has updated its monetisation policy, but experts say the impact will not be as dire as some on social media platforms have made it out to be, The News reported on Sunday.

According to YouTube, it is making a minor update to its "reused content" policy to clarify what constitutes reused or "overly produced" content. The name of this policy has also been changed. Previously referred to as "reused content", it will now be called "inauthentic content".

Talha Labib, a social media expert who runs a social media marketing agency and manages several YouTube channels, says that the news was blown out of proportion. "The content that YouTube wants to discourage already did not meet its monetisation criteria under existing policies, as the platform only promotes creators who produce original and authentic content".

"Some creators are concerned that this update would limit their ability to monetise their channels, but that is not the case. There are many YouTube channels that spread fake or inauthentic news or use inappropriate language. The platform regularly takes action against them and de-platform them. So, it’s good that people will now be more careful while uploading the content," she said.

YouTube has uploaded a short update on its YouTube Help page, which says the platform updated its Partner Program monetisation policies on July 15, 2025, to clarify its stance on inauthentic content. While the platform has always required original and authentic uploads, the new guidelines aim to better identify mass-produced and repetitive material that does not meet monetisation standards.

Digital Marketeer and Content Specialist Anusha Asif said that many YouTube channels use clips from other YouTubers for their videos or Shorts. "What is going to happen now is that such accounts will not be able to monetise their content." But, she added, the original creators will also feel the heat of the new policy. "If clips or content of an original channel is mass-produced, the channel itself could come under YouTube’s scrutiny and may be flagged. This could lead to a shutdown or a ban".

While Labib was of the view that such strikes are reversible and original creators can restore their accounts, Anusha argued that the restored channels would take some time to gain back the ranking they previously enjoyed.

When the news broke out that the platform was rolling out its YPP update, many initially feared it would demonetise all AI-generated repetitive content, which often includes what is now known as "AI slop". For instance, some channels repeatedly post AI-generated videos that are nearly identical, often copied from similar creators.

Labib said that while "AI videos are still allowed under the new rules. The crackdown would be against deepfakes or other inappropriate content generated through AI". He added that as creators move to use AI tools for their content, it is important that they give proper disclosures about the use of the new technology to avoid the spread of misleading content.

Tech expert Shahrukh Malik said that "as a consumer, I think [restricting AI-generated content] is great. Sure, there was a time when these videos were amusing but there is too much of them now".

But, "as a content creator," he said, "it does limit my options. A lot of people earned a lot of money from the videos that will now be restricted. Now they have to work harder in an already very competitive space. Also, this kind of starts a reinforcement learning-like war between content creators and YouTube. Creators will try to invent ways to circumvent this demonetisation and YouTube will invent ways to capture their new ways".