WATCH: Journalist reports in neck-deep waters during heavy rains

Abhishek Upadhyay, ABP News reporter. — Twitter/@ABPNews

A journalist has caught international attention after reporting live from neck-deep rainwater as the country suffers from torrential rains which killed at least 41 people in India.

Abhishek Upadhyay, who is a reporter based in New Delhi working for ABP News, was seen reporting in a rather bizarre way by standing in neck-deep waters near the city's historic Red Fort.



In the short video clip, trucks, buses and other vehicles could also be seen stuck on the drowned street under a bridge bearing signs of routes to the Rajghat, Noida, ITO and Ashram cities.

With a mic in one hand, Upadhyay struggles to keep afloat in waters up to his neck while passionately describing the ordeals of Delhiites suffering from the extreme impact of torrential rains. Passersby, however, look on while seated on a road divider, while some swim next to him.



"Such an image of Delhi has surfaced after 43 years," the reporter is heard saying in the video, shared by ABP News on their official Twitter account.

The reporter continues to bemoan the way rains have lashed the city and damaged its infrastructure leaving it at the mercy of nature.

Trolls, however, have had a field day on Twitter as soon as Upadhyay's video went viral.

A Twitter user called his reporting "peak level journalism" and jokingly changed it to "deep level" in a following tweet.

One termed the journalist "bewakoof (idiot)" for putting himself through an unnecessary ordeal.

Another wrote: "Doob Marna chahiyye!!"

A user named Nicola tweeted: "If something happens. Hope his insurance company is watching".

A tweep, Abhijeet Gaur wrote: "Job bachane ke liye kya kya karna padta hai (What one has to do to save their job)."



