Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation, in this screengrab taken on July 13, 2023. – YouTube/GeoNews

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the nation that his government will hand over the reins to an interim setup next month after the completion of their tenure.



“In August 2023, we will give responsibility to the interim government,” said PM Shehbaz in a live address on Thursday.

Details to follow...