Kanye West 'fave' wife Bianca Censori pregnant now?

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Kim Kardashian reportedly 'pissed' on Bianca Censori's alleged pregnancy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been married for seven months.

Now, a Tiktoker came with a wild claim that she was pregnant with Ye's child.

And what is the Donda's hitmaker's previous wife Kim Kardashian's reaction to that?

"Pissed," the Tiktoker user explained the alleged emotions of the mother-of-four on the news.

However, the claim probably would not stand to scrutiny, but it did highlight the suspected cold war between the hip-hop star's two celebrity partners.

The alleged uneasiness is widely speculated where the fashion mogul reportedly rolled down eyes at the pair's union, which induced an apparent positive change in the rap star.

In a chat with The Mirror, Kendra Capalbo LICSW, licensed sex and couples therapist at Esclusiva Couples Retreats, said, "It might be difficult for Kim to see Bianca receiving the version of Kanye that she had expressed a desire to have back—a more stable version.

Kim has publicly acknowledged the challenges and emotional turmoil of the last few years of their relationship, and she might feel envious that Bianca seems to be experiencing a more balanced side of Kanye, similar to the person Kim initially fell in love with."

Adding the 42-year-old may not like "to hear people close to Kanye stating that Bianca is the best thing for him.

If Kim has hints of a savior complex, which is plausible considering her past comments about being his 'clean up crew' throughout their relationship, it might be difficult for her to witness someone else seemingly becoming a better match for Kanye."

