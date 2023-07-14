 
Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2023

Sinitta has once again made Jackie St Clair upset after bringing an unwelcomed guest to the former glamour model's 64th birthday party.

It has been reported that Sinitta brought her toy Poodle, Scarlett O'Hara, to the birthday bash and that did not make sense at all.

The pair, who are both ex-girlfriends of music mogul Simon Cowell, famously fell out in 2010 and risked reigniting their feud at the bash, sources say.

Sinitta, 59, was said to be turned away by security at Jackie's house after she turned up to the party with her dog, who was not welcomed.

'It was incredibly awkward for everyone around them as Sinitta didn’t appear to know it was the kind of party you couldn’t bring your pooch too,' the insider told The Sun.

'She had barely made it over the threshold when the security hired to oversee Jackie’s party made it clear that Sinitta was welcome but Scarlett was not.

13 years have passed since Sinitta accused Jackie of 'evil lying' in a row which brewed over gossip surrounding Simon and the status of his engagement to his then-girlfriend, Mezhgan Hussainy.

Sinitta met the music boss when she was just 14, and went on to become the first signing to his record label.

