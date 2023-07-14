 
WATCH: 'Old' Joe Biden nearly misses accident while climbing short stairs

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Even after using a facile short staircase on Thursday, 80-year-old US President Joe Biden again stumbled as he made his way up the steps to board Air Force One.

Biden, the oldest politician to hold the president's office, was roughly halfway up the 14-step staircase connected to the plan in Finland's Helsinki when he misstepped.

As soon as that happened, Biden quickly recovered and made his way up to the plan's entrance.

Biden has been using smaller staircases to board the presidential plane since his hard fall last month in Colorado when he tripped over a sandbag.

The latest stumble is the fourth time that the president has taken a misstep while boarding Air Force One. 

