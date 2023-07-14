Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe

According to Variety, popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is set to make history as the first woman to headline a film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The upcoming film, scheduled to begin production in 2024, will feature Bhatt portraying a "super agent."



A trade source mentioned to Variety that Bhatt's inclusion in the YRF spy universe signifies the studio's commitment to cater to a wide range of audiences.



“Alia will be presented in a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film. Her inclusion in the YRF spy universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation for this franchise. Alia is the biggest superstar amongst youth and Gen Z of India and she is also one of the most adored actresses of our generation. She playing a spy in an all-out adrenaline pumping entertainer is a big novelty for all audience skews that she appeals to,” a trade source told Variety.



The Yash Raj Films spy universe, created by producer Aditya Chopra, initially launched with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in films like "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017). The universe expanded with "War" (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The latest installment, "Pathaan," starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has been the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, earning $130 million. Combined, the four films in the spy universe have grossed around $300 million.

The next film in the spy universe, "Tiger 3," is scheduled for release in November during the Diwali festival holiday season. It will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the leading roles. Another film in the franchise, "Tiger vs Pathaan," starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, will begin production in January 2024. "War 2," directed by Ayan Mukerji, will also be part of the YRF spy universe.



