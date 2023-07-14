Robert Downey Jr fans react to Khaby Lame fun video for Oppenheimer premiere: Watch

 
By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Robert Downey Jr fans were recently excited to see the collaboration with social media sensation Khaby Lame on social media.

On July 13, Khaby posted a fun video on Instagram with Iron Man star to promote his upcoming movie, Oppenheimer featuring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt in leading roles.

In the clip, Khaby could be seen running in some hotel’s corridor and met Robert who inquired did he “bump” his head.

While the TikTok sensation hinted at Matt and to this, Robert replied, “Damon said you got to bring the film to theatre for the goddamn premiere.”

In the caption, Khaby wrote, “Always trust Robert Downey Jr.”

The post has garnered around 2.2 million likes and fans dropped interesting remarks in the comments section.

One user commented, “Omg the best collaboration.”

“It’s Robert Downey Jr. vs the entire Barbie promotion team,” another said.

A third user added, “OMG, this is THE CROSSOVER.”

Meanwhile, Robert, Matt, Emily, Cillian, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek didn't the London premiere with director Christopher Nolan at the Leicester Square’s Odeon Luxe cinema to join the SAG-AFTRA strike on Thursday.

According to Deadline, the strike news came after the US union and Hollywood studios failed to reach an agreement after more than four weeks of negotiations.

