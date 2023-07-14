 
menu menu menu

Sindh cities, including Karachi, likely to receive rain under new monsoon system

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah

|July 14, 2023

Motorcyclists covers by polythene sheets to protect themselves during rain in Lahore on July 6, 2023. — APP
Motorcyclists covers by polythene sheets to protect themselves during rain in Lahore on July 6, 2023. — APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) Friday forecast shows light rain in Sindh including the port city and adjoining areas tonight and on Saturday night.

While Karachi will receive drizzle, other Sindh districts including Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Larkana will witness isolated dust with thunderstorm and light rain during the evening and/or night. There is also a chance of drizzle and light rain might occur along the coastline and in Tharparkar district during the night and/or morning.

The remaining areas of the province will remain hot and humid.

The PMD's advisory stated that the weather in the provincial capital will remain partly cloudy and humid with chances of drizzling from July 14 (today) till 16. On July 15, there will also be humidity with occasional gusts of westerly and southwesterly winds.

Maximum temperature in the port city will fluctuate between 33°C to 35°C, while on Saturday and Sunday, it will remain between 33°C to 35°C and 34°C to 36°C, respectively.

Karachi's minimum temperature will go as low as 29°C, and fluctuate between 28°C to 30°C on July 14 and 15, respectively. Levels of humidity in the city's atmosphere will be 72% today, and increase between 70% to 80% in the next two days.

Monsoon system

Meanwhile, the weather department said that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and are likely to continue in the coming days.

"A westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country on Friday (evening/night)," it added.

Today and on Saturday, regions including Kashmir, Potohar, Islamabad, northeast and east Punjab, northeast Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can expect rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers.

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected today and on Saturday in Kashmir, Potohar region, Islamabad, northeast and east Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Heavyfalls are also likely at isolated places in Potohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period. Hot and humid weather is likely elsewhere in the country," the Met mentioned.

In the past 24 hours, the weather has remained mostly hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain with wind and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in central and south Punjab cities, including Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal.

The Met Office said yesterday's highest temperature, 45°C, was recorded in Dadu (Sindh), Dalbandin and Nokkundi (Balochistan).

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad court declares Imran-Bushra marriage case admissible

Islamabad court declares Imran-Bushra marriage case admissible
Govt mulls strict laws to counter social media disinformation

Govt mulls strict laws to counter social media disinformation
US urges Pakistan to continue working with ‘IMF for sustainable economic recovery’

US urges Pakistan to continue working with ‘IMF for sustainable economic recovery’
Imran Khan involved in 'proxy war' since his ouster, says Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan involved in 'proxy war' since his ouster, says Khawaja Asif
Will hand over reins of govt to interim setup in August: PM

Will hand over reins of govt to interim setup in August: PM
PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan elected Gilgit Baltistan's chief minister

PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan elected Gilgit Baltistan's chief minister
World Bank approves $100 million for family planning in Punjab

World Bank approves $100 million for family planning in Punjab
This Pakistani family of 9 holds unique world record

This Pakistani family of 9 holds unique world record
Pakistan-owned Washington building sold for $7.1m

Pakistan-owned Washington building sold for $7.1m
PTI chooses to remain tight-lipped over Israeli envoy's remarks

PTI chooses to remain tight-lipped over Israeli envoy's remarks
Parliamentary panel expedites work on electoral reforms

Parliamentary panel expedites work on electoral reforms
Report identifies Pakistan as 'highly vulnerable' to climate change impacts

Report identifies Pakistan as 'highly vulnerable' to climate change impacts
Three soldiers martyred in Sui operation

Three soldiers martyred in Sui operation

Five more soldiers martyred in Zhob garrison attack, toll rises to nine

Five more soldiers martyred in Zhob garrison attack, toll rises to nine
48,000 affected due to flood in River Ravi: Punjab CM

48,000 affected due to flood in River Ravi: Punjab CM
PTI sacks Pervez Khattak for asking workers to quit former ruling party

PTI sacks Pervez Khattak for asking workers to quit former ruling party
SAPM Malik, Ambassador Blome agree on broad-based Pak-US engagement

SAPM Malik, Ambassador Blome agree on broad-based Pak-US engagement
Elections to be held in October or November as govt completes tenure in August: PM

Elections to be held in October or November as govt completes tenure in August: PM