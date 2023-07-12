More rains: Fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

Motorists are on their way during rain fall as the continuous rain from two days make the weather pleasant, in Islamabad on July 6, 2023. — Online

Nearly 90 have died since monsoon started on June 25.

New rain system will enter July 12 and intensify on 14th.

Tourists advised to remain extra cautious during wet spell.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday predicted more rains from July 13 to 17 as a deadly monsoon system continues to wreak havoc in the country that has claimed nearly 90 lives since June 25.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea, according to the Met Office, are expected to arrive towards the country's upper and central parts from the evening of July 12, which will likely intensify on July 14.

The PMD added that a westerly wave might also enter the upper parts on July 14's evening or night.

The Met department mentioned that rain alongside wind and thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir's Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, as well as other cities including Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jehlum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from July 12's evening and/or night) to July 17, with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, similar weather pattern is also expected in Gilgit Baltistan's Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar districts, as well as other cities including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 13's evening and/or night to July 17 with occasional gaps.

The Met Office has also shared a forecast of rain with wind and thundershower in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas from the evening and/or night of July 14 to 16.

The PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Possible impacts and advises