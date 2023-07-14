 
menu menu menu

Significant cancellations 'inevitable' as Gatwick Airport workers set to strike

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

A passenger arrives at Gatwick Airport, as travel restrictions are eased following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain July 10, 2020. — Reuters
A passenger arrives at Gatwick Airport, as travel restrictions are eased following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain July 10, 2020. — Reuters

Sky News reported Friday that there are fears that United Kingdom's London Gatwick Airport could face operational hurdles as almost 1,000 workers are set to stage an eight-day strike later this month.

The union Unite announced that the staff — including baggage handlers and check-in staff — are set to strike over a pay dispute at the start of the school summer holidays.

Significant disruption, delays and cancellations are "inevitable", the union said.

The union said the workers would initially stage the strike for four days — from July 28 (Friday) to August 1 (Tuesday).

Then, they will strike for another four days — from August 4 (Friday) to August 8 (Tuesday).

"Given the scale of the industrial action, disruption, delays and cancellations are inevitable across the airport," Unite said in its statement.

The latest threat comes as hundreds of thousands of flights across Europe this summer are already in jeopardy after air traffic controllers decided to take strike action.

"Up to 12,600 flights every day — around a third of the journeys made across the continent during the peak summer holiday period — could be delayed or cancelled as a result of the industrial action," the media outlet reported.

Gatwick, which is located about 30 miles south of London, said it would support airlines with their contingency plans to ensure flights operate as scheduled.

A key hub for leisure flights to southern European beach destinations, easyJet, TUI and British Airways all operate hundreds of daily flights.

EasyJet has already axed 2% of its summer flight schedule, mostly from Gatwick, over concerns that air traffic control issues will impact its schedule. 

More From World:

Iconic Anchor Brewing of San Francisco calls it quits after 127 years

Iconic Anchor Brewing of San Francisco calls it quits after 127 years

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner testifies in 2020 election interference probe

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner testifies in 2020 election interference probe
Fox News under fire as longtime host Geraldo Rivera reveals internal turmoil and bias

Fox News under fire as longtime host Geraldo Rivera reveals internal turmoil and bias
Controversial US cluster munitions delivered to Ukraine amid concerns over civilian risk

Controversial US cluster munitions delivered to Ukraine amid concerns over civilian risk
Lord Sarfraz concerned at UK’s lack of support for UNHRC resolution

Lord Sarfraz concerned at UK’s lack of support for UNHRC resolution
Wagner hands over ammunition to Russian army after failed mutiny

Wagner hands over ammunition to Russian army after failed mutiny

VP Kamala Harris ridiculed over her complicated explanation of AI

VP Kamala Harris ridiculed over her complicated explanation of AI
EU urges Modi-led India to end violence, protect minorities in Manipur state

EU urges Modi-led India to end violence, protect minorities in Manipur state
Egypt hosts regional summit to end bloodshed in war-torn Sudan

Egypt hosts regional summit to end bloodshed in war-torn Sudan
Russia responds to Nato's support for Ukraine, conducts aerial strikes on Kyiv

Russia responds to Nato's support for Ukraine, conducts aerial strikes on Kyiv
Is Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin dead?

Is Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin dead?
WATCH: Journalist reports in neck-deep waters during heavy rains

WATCH: Journalist reports in neck-deep waters during heavy rains

Ahead of Modi's visit to France, India set to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

Ahead of Modi's visit to France, India set to buy French Rafale jets, submarines
Heartbreaking: 40 animals burn to death in Florida wildlife centre fire

Heartbreaking: 40 animals burn to death in Florida wildlife centre fire
Russian general dismissed for 'speaking truth' about Ukraine war

Russian general dismissed for 'speaking truth' about Ukraine war
PUBG love story: Pakistani woman, Indian lover say only ‘death will do them part’

PUBG love story: Pakistani woman, Indian lover say only ‘death will do them part’
WATCH: Tornadoes damage houses in Chicago, force air traffic closure

WATCH: Tornadoes damage houses in Chicago, force air traffic closure
Sex pics probe: More allegations against Huw Edwards

Sex pics probe: More allegations against Huw Edwards