Royal expert delights Kate Middleton fans with exciting news

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Royal expert Richard Palmer has shared an exciting news for the fans of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Prince William's sweet wife will attend the women’s singles final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon tomorrow, Palmer disclosed quoting Kensington Palace.

The royal expert tweeted, “The Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will attend the ladies’ singles final at Wimbledon tomorrow.”

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will meet in Saturday´s Wimbledon women´s final.

Tunisian world number six Jabeur fought back from a set and 4-2 down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3 to reach a second successive final at the tournament.

Czech left-hander Vondrousova ended Elina Svitolina´s dream of delivering a Grand Slam title for Ukraine with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win, becoming the first unseeded woman to make the final in 60 years.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will hand over the trophy to the winner.

