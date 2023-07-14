 
Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo

Hayley Atwell has recently addressed “frustrating” return as Peggy Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Marvel star opened up about cameo appearance after her character was killed by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch within minutes of making her big comeback.

“I got so much slack for my minor scenes,” remarked the actress

Atwell said, “I’m like, ‘That wasn't my choice’.”

Talking about her character Peggy, Atwell explained, “When she's like, ‘I could do this all day’ and then followed by she's immediately cut in half by a Frisbee. And the audience being like, ‘She can't do it all day. Apparently, you can't, so, egg on your face’.”

The British actress revealed how the move “doesn’t really serve Peggy very well and it felt like a frustrating moment”.

“I love that in that, they've been able to give her more to do as Captain Carter, Captain Britain. But she had less to do than what she did before she had the shield,” noted the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Atwell spoke up about her role in the Marvel animated anthology series, What If…?

“I felt like I had much more to do,” she stated.

Sharing her experience, Atwell mentioned, “I mean, any actor will tell you, to be able to go into a booth in effectively your pajamas and do an animation is great fun because you’re focused on the voice as the instrument and your main performative tool.”

Meanwhile, Atwell is currently seen in her latest movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, alongside Tom Cruise. 

