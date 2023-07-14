 
Five people hurt following mass shooting near roadway in Maryland

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

This picture shows the scene of the mass shooting near roadway in Maryland. — CBS News/File
Authorities said on Friday that five people were hurt, out of whom three were in critical condition, as a result of a mass shooting in Bladensburg, Maryland.

At 12:28pm, police were alerted to the first reports of gunfire in the 4300 block of Bladensburg Road, 40 miles east of Washington, DC, according to FOX DC.

Three of the five victims who were hospitalised were in critical condition.

Bladensburg and Annapolis Roads are closed, according to Bladensburg police, who are requesting that people stay away from the area.

Authorities have not provided any additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

At 3 o'clock, police are anticipated to hold a press conference, The Independent reported.

Four people in a car were injured when the driver of another vehicle opened fire on a bridge over the Anacostia River, according to Brad Bell, bureau chief for 7 News DC, who is on the scene.

The mass shooting in Maryland comes after at least nine people were shot in Cleveland, Ohio, when an armed suspect fired on a group and fled the scene.

No deaths were reported, but police arrived and provided medical aid to the injured.

The US has seen a drastic surge in mass shootings over the past few months, and there have been over 340 mass shootings in the country so far in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

