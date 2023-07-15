 
Putin greenlights Ukraine to export its grain: Erdogan

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan leaves a news conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. Reuters/File
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his approval for Ukraine to resume exporting its grain. 

The revelation comes as the international community grapples with a global food crisis, and the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor deal holds the potential to alleviate the situation. 

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Erdogan expressed confidence in the prospects of extending the deal and welcomed Putin's forthcoming visit in August. He stressed, "We are preparing to welcome Putin in August, and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor." 

However, the Kremlin has maintained a silence on the matter, refraining from making any official statements regarding the potential extension of the Black Sea grain deal. It has stressed that any decision to extend the agreement will be contingent upon the fulfillment of its own set of conditions. The stance underscores the importance of meeting the specific requirements outlined by Russia to secure the continuation of the deal.

In July 2022, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye, aiming to address the escalating global food crisis exacerbated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent blockade of Ukrainian ports. This initiative brought together Russia, Ukraine, and other stakeholders to find solutions and mitigate the impact of the crisis.

However, Putin has consistently issued warnings about the potential non-renewal of the agreement, citing obstacles faced by Russia in its own export endeavors. These challenges faced by Russia have fueled concerns over the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, adding further complexity to the negotiations and discussions surrounding the deal's renewal.

Erdogan's remarks indicate a shared understanding between the two leaders regarding the importance of facilitating Ukraine's grain exports.

The announcement carries substantial implications for global food security, as the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor deal would enable Ukraine to continue contributing to the alleviation of the global food crisis. The agreement is currently set to expire next week, heightening the urgency to secure its extension.

While the details of the extension remain to be formalised, Erdogan's claim reinforces the positive momentum toward sustaining Ukraine's grain exports. It also reflects the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine to address the pressing issue of global food shortages.

Erdogan's statement highlights the importance of collaboration and cooperation in navigating the challenges posed by the global food crisis. With the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor deal, Ukraine would be able to play a significant role in providing essential grains to countries facing food shortages.

The international community eagerly awaits the outcome of Putin's visit to Turkey in August, as it is expected to further solidify the commitment to extending the Black Sea grain corridor deal. The collaboration between Turkey and Russia on this matter signifies a potential breakthrough in addressing the global food crisis.

