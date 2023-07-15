Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife

It is truly said to ‘never miss a golden chance’ and it fits Sylvester Stallone as he was spotted spending lovely moments with his wife of 25 years Jennifer Flavin after giving a second chance to their marriage.



The duo decided to give their 25-year marriage another chance and since Flavin is "much happier,” a source told People Magazine.

"She has been spending time with Sly and they are slowly figuring things out," the insider said while adding that the couple is learning from their past mistakes.

After all this, the movie star, 76, decided to give quality time to their relationship as he can be cuddling with his wife during their sun-soaked Italian getaway on Friday ten months after calling off their divorce.

The couple appeared to have to shake off any woes as they packed on the PDA and made the most of the fantastic weather.

The couple share daughters Sistine, 24, and Sophia Rose, 26, and Scarlet Rose, 20, who star in the reality show The Family Stallone.

It comes months after they shocked the public by announcing they were planning to divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Then, in an astonishing volte-face, it emerged that they had decided to give their marriage another try after ironing out their issues.