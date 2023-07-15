Joe Jonas recalls embarrassing accident that occurred while on-stage

 
By
Web Desk

July 15, 2023

Joe Jonas regretted wearing an all-white ensemble performing on-stage as he was met with an embarrassing moment.

The Jonas Brothers lead vocalist shared ‘a story [he’d] never told anyone’ during his appearance on KIIS FM’s Will & Woody radio show in Australia on Thursday, July 12th, 2023.

The Cake by the Ocean hitmaker, 33, revealed that he pooped his pants as an adult and he had to get a lot of therapy for it.

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s--t your pants.”

“It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy,” Jonas added. He relayed that it was a “bad day to choose to wear white clothing.”

The Leave Before You Love Me singer detailed, “You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So, it was like a mid-wardrobe s--t change during the set.”

He continued, “If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it maybe was a little bit like, ‘Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.’

“That’s a story I’ve never told and also that’s just real life.”

The musician joked that there might be video evidence on the internet. He thought that someone might figure out what was happening but it ended up being all in his head.

“It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I’m part of some secret club now.”

