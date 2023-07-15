Jason Oppenheim's vacation in Mykonos encountered series of unfortunate events

Jason Oppenheim, renowned for his appearance on Selling Sunset, disclosed his current holiday in Greece through an Instagram post.



The picture featured him alongside his brother, Brett Oppenheim, at Scorpios Mykonos. Jason's Instagram Story provided glimpses of their tropical getaway, capturing the essence of their trip.

The visual journey commenced with an image showcasing Jason engaged in a workout routine, utilizing dumbbells while enjoying a breathtaking view of the surrounding waters.

This particular photo was shared by Brett on his own Instagram Story, followed by another snapshot of Jason holding an ice pack against his forehead.

In a subsequent post, Brett explained the reason behind Jason's seemingly frustrated expression in the photograph. He revealed, "I accidentally hit J in the head with a dumbbell, and I think he's still upset about it."

This vacation serves as one among many trips the twin brothers have embarked upon together. Notably, they recently enjoyed a week-long getaway on the Greek Island in September.

Joining them on this particular excursion were Brett's girlfriend, Samantha Abdul, a talented tattoo artist, and Jason's then-girlfriend, Marie Lou Nurk.