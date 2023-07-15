 
menu menu menu

Kourtney Kardashian gifts daughter with trip to Hawaii for birthday

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Another picture showed Penelope Disick with  North West as they had their arms around each other
Another picture showed Penelope Disick with  North West as they had their arms around each other 

Kourtney Kardashian gifted her daughter Penelope Disick a trip to Hawaii with her friends on the occasion of her 11th birthday. The 44-year-old media personality shared several photos from their trip to the scenic Kauai.

She captioned the photo with a rainbow emoji, writing: “Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter’s birthday. Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. Pure magic.”


In the first of the several photos, Kourtney, who is currently expecting her fourth child, stuck her tongue out at the camera while donning a pair of shades. Meanwhile, Penelope, who is right next to her, had a hand on her head as she stared directly into the camera.

Another photo showed the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donning a black bikini as her growing baby bump was left on full display for her many fans. She protected herself with a hat and a pair of glasses in the same photo.

The third picture showed Penelope with her cousin, 10-year-old North West as they had their arms around each other while the scenery stretched out behind them.

More From Entertainment:

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick meets women behind Lagertha's look

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick meets women behind Lagertha's look
Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all video

Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all
Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more

Virgin River season 5 release date, casting, updates & more
Gigi Hadid debuts GIANT dragon tattoo in new photos

Gigi Hadid debuts GIANT dragon tattoo in new photos
‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role

‘Fairyland’: Emilia Jones makes serious efforts to fit into leading role

Lizzo breaks her silence on Taylor Swift feud video

Lizzo breaks her silence on Taylor Swift feud
Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William's kids

Meghan Markle, Harry’s friend shows anger over media for filming Kate Middleton, William's kids
King Charles and Prince Harry share this ‘insane’ habit to this day video

King Charles and Prince Harry share this ‘insane’ habit to this day
Fans of K-pop group EXO call out stylists for disastrous outfits video

Fans of K-pop group EXO call out stylists for disastrous outfits
Emily Blunt addresses rumours of John Krasinski’s involvement in upcoming Oppenheimer video

Emily Blunt addresses rumours of John Krasinski’s involvement in upcoming Oppenheimer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’
Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’

Priscilla Presley super excited for Riley Keough’s directorial debut ‘War Pony’
Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public

Prince George has a different demeanour at home than he has in public
Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’

Emily Blunt says she is NOT quitting Hollywood, just taking ‘some downtime’
Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi video

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over ‘handsome’ fiancé Jake Bongiovi
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing
Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance

Shakira feels ‘happy’ spending time with Jimmy Butler amid rumoured romance
Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife

Sylvester Stallone makes his relationship stronger with wife