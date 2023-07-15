Kourtney Kardashian gifts daughter with trip to Hawaii for birthday

Another picture showed Penelope Disick with North West as they had their arms around each other

Kourtney Kardashian gifted her daughter Penelope Disick a trip to Hawaii with her friends on the occasion of her 11th birthday. The 44-year-old media personality shared several photos from their trip to the scenic Kauai.

She captioned the photo with a rainbow emoji, writing: “Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter’s birthday. Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. Pure magic.”





In the first of the several photos, Kourtney, who is currently expecting her fourth child, stuck her tongue out at the camera while donning a pair of shades. Meanwhile, Penelope, who is right next to her, had a hand on her head as she stared directly into the camera.

Another photo showed the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donning a black bikini as her growing baby bump was left on full display for her many fans. She protected herself with a hat and a pair of glasses in the same photo.

The third picture showed Penelope with her cousin, 10-year-old North West as they had their arms around each other while the scenery stretched out behind them.