Wimbledon warmly welcomes Kate Middleton

July 15, 2023

Wimbledon warmly welcomed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton to the Championships as she returned to the Royal Box on Saturday.

Kate Middleton attended day 13 of Wimbledon for the women’s singles final, where she watched Czech player Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Wimbledon shared Kate Middleton’s stunning photo on its official Twitter handle, saying “It's a pleasure to welcome back our Patron, HRH The Princess of Wales to The Championships.”

According to Metro UK, Kate Middleton sat beside tennis legend Billie Jean King in the Royal Box.

Kate continued her Wimbledon style streak and looked stunning in bright green.

The Princess of Wales is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Earlier, she attended Wimbledon on July 4th, where she watched some of the men’s and women’s singles first-round matches with Roger Federer.

