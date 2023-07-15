WATCH: Joe Biden’s 'bizarre' interaction with young girl goes viral on social media

The interaction took place at the Helsinki Airport where President Biden met embassy staff and their families. — Fox News/Screengrab

President Joe Biden has come under criticism after his “bizarre” interaction with a young girl at Helsinki Airport went viral on social media.



The interaction took place at the airport where President Biden met embassy staff and their families before boarding Air-Force One, reported Fox News.

In the viral clip, President Biden can be seen interacting with a mother while trying to make her young daughter laugh by pretending to bite her and placing his mouth on her shoulder.



President also apparently tried to sniff the girl’s hair, whilst some claim he tried to kiss the girl’s cheek.

Social media users criticised the president over his interaction which apparently frightened the young girl.

Rep Matt Gaetz described interaction “quite strange”.

Donald Trump Jr tweeted: “Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world.”

Republican operative Greg Price said that Biden is "now confusing babies with ice cream cones".



