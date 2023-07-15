 
menu menu menu

WATCH: Joe Biden’s 'bizarre' interaction with young girl goes viral on social media

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

The interaction took place at the Helsinki Airport where President Biden met embassy staff and their families. — Fox News/Screengrab
The interaction took place at the Helsinki Airport where President Biden met embassy staff and their families. — Fox News/Screengrab

President Joe Biden has come under criticism after his “bizarre” interaction with a young girl at Helsinki Airport went viral on social media.

The interaction took place at the airport where President Biden met embassy staff and their families before boarding Air-Force One, reported Fox News.

In the viral clip, President Biden can be seen interacting with a mother while trying to make her young daughter laugh by pretending to bite her and placing his mouth on her shoulder.

President also apparently tried to sniff the girl’s hair, whilst some claim he tried to kiss the girl’s cheek.

Social media users criticised the president over his interaction which apparently frightened the young girl.

Rep Matt Gaetz described interaction “quite strange”.

Donald Trump Jr tweeted: “Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world.”

Republican operative Greg Price said that Biden is "now confusing babies with ice cream cones".


More From World:

Muslim man wins hearts by deciding not to burn Torah, Bible in Sweden

Muslim man wins hearts by deciding not to burn Torah, Bible in Sweden
Swedish govt permits burning of Torahs, Bibles outside Israeli embassy

Swedish govt permits burning of Torahs, Bibles outside Israeli embassy
Hottest spots: Stay away from these US cities if you get sunburnt easily

Hottest spots: Stay away from these US cities if you get sunburnt easily
One third of Americans under alerts as heatwave likely to intensify

One third of Americans under alerts as heatwave likely to intensify

Heatwave turns Italy into pizza oven; overbaked Italians warned to stay cool

Heatwave turns Italy into pizza oven; overbaked Italians warned to stay cool
Fargo, North Dakota, mass shooting leaves police officer dead; 2 critical

Fargo, North Dakota, mass shooting leaves police officer dead; 2 critical
'Mutual support, not suspicion needed': China's top diplomat urges India

'Mutual support, not suspicion needed': China's top diplomat urges India

Ukraine's counteroffensive faces heavy Russian resistance

Ukraine's counteroffensive faces heavy Russian resistance
Architect of death: Rex Heuermann pleads not guilty to serial killing of several women

Architect of death: Rex Heuermann pleads not guilty to serial killing of several women