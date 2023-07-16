Gunman on the loose after deadly shooting spree in Georgia. 10TV.com

HAMPTON: A manhunt is currently underway as authorities search for a gunman responsible for a tragic shooting incident that claimed the lives of four individuals.

The shooting took place on Saturday morning in Hampton, a small city located about 40 miles south of Atlanta. Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Andre Longmore from Hampton, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident unfolded around 10:45am in the peaceful neighborhood of Dogwood Lakes. Multiple crime scenes were discovered in close proximity to each other, and detectives are working diligently to piece together the details of this devastating event. The victims, three men, and a woman, have not yet been identified, pending notification of their families.

Hampton Police Chief James Turner addressed the media during a news conference, expressing the urgency of capturing the suspect. Turner urged the public to remain vigilant and report any information that could lead to Longmore's arrest. He emphasised that Longmore is believed to be driving a Black GMC Acadia SUV with Georgia license plates.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, leaving the community and law enforcement puzzled. The search for Longmore has involved multiple agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as well as various local police and public safety departments across the Atlanta area.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett of Henry County announced a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect. He directly addressed Longmore, vowing to apprehend him no matter where he may be hiding.

The tragic incident in Hampton adds to the concerning trend of mass shootings occurring throughout the year. According to data compiled by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University, this marks the 31st mass killing of 2023, resulting in the loss of at least 153 lives.

As the investigation continues, the residents of Hampton mourn the loss of their neighbors and friends, while law enforcement agencies remain dedicated to bringing the perpetrator to justice. The community remains on high alert, hoping for a swift resolution to this devastating crime.