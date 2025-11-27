White House on lockdown after two National Guards shot

A police officer walks in a cordoned-off area after two National Guard members were reportedly shot near the White House in Washington, D.C., US, November 26, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington on Wednesday, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X, while the White House said it was on lockdown, with President Donald Trump away in Florida.

Police in Washington separately said there was a shooting one block from the White House on Wednesday, and that one suspect was in custody with the area secured.

"The president has been briefed," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump, who is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, condemned the attack that critically wounded two National Guardsmen near the White House, calling the suspected gunman “the animal that shot the two National Guardsmen”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the suspect — who is also seriously injured — “will pay a very steep price”.

“God bless our great National Guard, and all of our military and law enforcement. These are truly great people,” he wrote, adding that he and his office stand with the victims.

US Vice President JD Vance is in Kentucky.

The US Secret Service did not respond to a request for comment.