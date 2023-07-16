Abducted in Mexico: California woman found safe after 8 months in captivity

Monica De Leon was abducted November 29, 2022 in Mexico. Facebook

A California woman who was kidnapped in Mexico last year has been found safe and is returning to the United States.

Monica De Leon Barba, a resident of San Mateo, California, was released by her captors on July 14, according to the FBI. She had been held captive since November 29, 2022, when she was abducted while walking her dog in Tepatitlán, Jalisco.

"Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica is profound," said Robert Tripp, special agent in charge of the FBI's San Francisco Field Office. "The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family."

Monica De Leon Barba, who had moved to Mexico for a job opportunity in photography, is on her way home. Details about her release and the motive behind the kidnapping have not been disclosed. The FBI is collaborating with Mexican authorities to identify the suspects involved.

The safe return of 40-year-old Monica brings hope amidst the security challenges faced in certain regions of Mexico. Law enforcement agencies in Mexico continue to combat criminal organisations and work towards ensuring the safety of citizens and visitors.

"No arrests have been made as authorities continue to search for the suspects," Tripp confirmed.

Mexico has one of the highest kidnapping rates globally, attributed to the organisation and opportunism of Mexican criminal enterprises, according to Global Guardian, a security risk intelligence firm. Recent incidents, such as the abduction of journalists in Nayarit and an explosives attack in Guadalajara, highlight the ongoing security concerns.

The Jalisco New Generation cartel, based in Jalisco, is one of Mexico's most notorious criminal organisations. In 2019, the Justice Department identified them as one of the world's top five most dangerous transnational criminal organisations.

Monica's safe release after a lengthy ordeal underscores the collaborative efforts between US and Mexican law enforcement agencies. The investigation into her kidnapping continues, with hopes of apprehending those responsible for her abduction.

The focus now shifts to supporting Monica as she reunites with her family and begins the process of recovery from her traumatic experience.