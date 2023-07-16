John Kerry to land in Beijing to resume stalled climate talks with China

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry gestures as he leaves after appearing on a political television show on July 9, 2023. — AFP

As the challenge of climate change is becoming more immediate, US climate envoy John Kerry is set to fly to China to resume the stalled talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua as the world's two largest economies are rallying to reduce carbon emissions to ensure environmental sustainability.

The Biden administration's climate envoy's visit to China comes amid the world is witnessing record-breaking summer temperatures, which scientists attribute to climate deterioration.

The bilateral climate discussion ceased as the then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan — which China considers part of its territory — infuriating Beijing.

Despite a chill in bilateral ties, the former secretary of state Kerry has enjoyed comparatively close and consistent relations with China, as both countries are in disagreement over a number of issues, including advanced semiconductors.

Kerry's trip comes after two other high-profile officials from the Biden administration — first Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — visited the world's second-largest economy to hold talks and stabilise US-China ties.

Kerry was scheduled to depart for China Saturday, according to the US State Department.

The Biden administration has identified climate as an area for potential cooperation with Beijing, despite the tensions elsewhere.

The restart of US-China climate talks will come on the heels of the hottest week on record globally, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

June was already the hottest ever logged, according to US and European agencies.

Kerry will aim to use his time in Beijing to engage with Chinese officials "with respect to increasing implementation and ambition and promoting a successful COP28", the State Department said, referring to the UN climate talks in November.

Nearly 200 nations will gather in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for COP28 to thrash out ways to mitigate global warming and its impacts.

China has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2060, as President Xi Jinping has also underlined that the country will reduce its use of coal from 2026.



During his visit, Kerry is also expected to bring up international climate finance efforts, following calls by Yellen during her Beijing trip for China to play a larger role.



Kerry's trip will be closely watched in Washington after Republican lawmakers characterised it as him "flying a carbon-spewing private jet halfway across the world to discuss climate with a political adversary."