Prince George could be first male heir to break this ancient royal tradition

Prince George is seemingly experiencing the many firsts in royal history as the restrictions in the family begin to ease and a modern approach to monarchy is considered.

According to a royal insider who happens to be a close friend of Prince William claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales want their three kids to pursue a career of their choice despite their looming royal responsibilities.

“In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that’s what he wants, and then becoming King later,” the source revealed to Mail on Sunday. “The rules are different now; he wouldn’t necessarily have to follow the old formula of going into the military and then royal life,” via Express.com.uk.

The insider further added that the same rule would apply to George’s younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Before George, 9, the royal children have been going through military training in the British Armed Forces paired their academic training as a part of a centuries-old tradition.

But since the ancient rule may be eased, Prince George just might be the first male heir to have taken on a profession which was not common for a member of the royal family.

Previously, a source cited by People Magazine, shared that he Waleses “consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality.”

The three children of William and Kate are receiving a very different upbringing in the royal household, contrasting to the one their grandfather King Charles and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II received.