Man who's mother-in-law wore viral dress charged with attempted murder of wife

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

The dress which went viral in 2015. — Twitter/@EllenDeGeneres
The man, whose mother-in-law wore the dress at his wedding that went viral for its optical illusion in 2015, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder of his wife, Insider reported. 

Keir Johnston, 38, from the Isle of Colonsay in Scotland, is accused of carrying out serious domestic violence and coercive control over a period of 11 years which resulted in attempting to kill his wife, said the court records. 

The charges refer to the incidents that happened from April 2019 to March 2022 including repeated assaults, shouting at her, strangling her, and brandishing a knife. 

According to the Times, the man also punched his wife to get her inside the vehicle. He is also accused of putting her in a headlock and dragging her along after she refused to leave a bar with him. 

However, Johnston has denied all the charges against him and his trial is expected to begin in 2024. 

The picture of the dress quickly went viral when it was posted by one of the wedding guests and said to have "broken the internet".

Some of the people described it as blue and black while others said that it was gold and white. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift also engaged in the online debate. 

The couple also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and were gifted $10,000 and a trip to Grenada. Later, they revealed that the dress was black and blue. 

Even an ad campaign showed the dress to raise awareness about domestic violence, asking: "Why is it so hard to see black and blue."

