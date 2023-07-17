How many 'Threads' apps are there?

Meta Threads app logo is seen in this illustration taken July 6, 2023. — Reuters

As Meta's Threads — an alternative to Twitter — hits 150 million downloads in less than two weeks since its launch, an unrelated app too seems to have come into focus.

Threads, a homonym of the Meta app and an alternative to Slack launched in 2019, has seen a marked uptick in its website traffic since its namesake was launched.

This sudden boom in its traffic is mostly the result of a bit of confusion in domain names as the OG Threads — the Slack alternative — owns the domain name Threads.com.

On the other hand, the Meta app has the domain Threads.net, even though the app doesn't have a web interface yet.

Moreover, the confusion also led to a spike in Threads (the Slack alternative) downloads.

Between July 6 and July 12, Threads had more than 880,000 downloads globally on iOS alone, having had "few downloads" before this point, TechCrunch reported, citing figures from Data.ai.

The unexpected fame pushed the app to the 52nd most downloaded app globally and third in the "business" category.

The three countries where the original Threads saw the highest App Store rankings were Germany, Spain, and Italy.

In these markets, the app averaged as the 10th most downloaded app, probably because Meta's Threads isn't available in the European Union yet.

Amusingly enough, Threads (Slack alternative) ended up plastering "we are not associated with Instagram" messages on its website and App Store listing.