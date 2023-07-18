Climate crisis: Global temperatures set to melt more records this summer, warns WMO

A man wearing a face mask reacts on a street amid a heatwave warning, in Shanghai, China July 13, 2022. — Reuters

As severe heatwaves continue to grip the southern US, Mediterranean, North Africa, and the Middle East, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that global temperatures had not peaked out as yet and may set new records amid a worsening climate change crisis.



According to WMO’s website — which verifies records on extreme weather and maintains an official Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes — the intense heat waves had also hit China and other countries in Asia.

Professor Randall Cerveny, Professor of Geographical Sciences, Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, said: "If there are any new extreme temperature records during the ongoing heatwaves, we will issue a quick preliminary assessment and then start detailed evaluations as part of our painstaking verification process."

He further stressed that climate change and temperature increase had spurred a "surge in reports of record weather and climate extremes, especially for heat."

"We have to make sure that these records are verified for the sake of scientific understanding and accuracy," he added.

The hottest temperature ever recorded was in Furnace Creek, Death Valley, California at 56.7C on 10 July 1913, according to the Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes whereas WHO was also verifying two other temperature readings of 54.4C (130F), recorded at Death Valley, California, on 16 August 2020 and again on 9 July 2021.

"Both the 2020 and 2021 sensors in Death Valley have to be dismantled and shipped to an independent testing calibration laboratory. One of the testings has been completed and we are awaiting the second," added Cerveny.

The WMO’s website further stated that the equipment used to gather preliminary data was regularly maintained and in proper working condition at the time of making observations.

"Some weather historians have questioned the accuracy of old temperature records. The WMO Archive for Weather [and] Climate Extremes is always willing to investigate any past extreme record when new credible evidence is presented."

"However, Both the US National Extremes Committee and the WMO Archive of weather and climate extremes accept the 1913 temperature observation," said Cerveny.