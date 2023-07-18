WATCH: Poland plane crash claims 5 lives, leaves 8 injured

Polish authorities said that at least five people have been killed including a pilot as a small plane crashed into a hangar at an airfield near the capital Warsaw, where thirteen people were sheltered from bad weather conditions.



According to the police, eight others also sustained injuries in the crash which the authorities said was probably caused by poor weather.

Rescuers said three people were aboard the plane when it collided with the corrugated iron hangar, where 13 people were sheltering from a storm.

"Five people died and eight others were injured, two of them seriously," said Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak, adding that the pilot was among the dead.

After receiving a report of the small plane crash, emergency services with four helicopters

and 10 ambulances were sent to the scene in the village of Chrcynno which is 47km (29 miles) from Warsaw.

The plane was identified by the Polish media as a Cessna 208.

“The incident had happened at an airfield in Chrcynno,” the local fire department confirmed by uploading posted a photo on Facebook showing the tail of the plane sticking out of a hangar.

The Cessna aircraft had been adapted to carry parachutists.

Marczak said police were alerted shortly after 1730 GMT and would launch an investigation.

The incident comes a day after a Russian fighter jet Su-25 bomber crashed into the Sea of Azov, with the pilot successfully ejecting the plane, a video uploaded on the social media platform Telegram shows.

The video on social media appeared to show a parachute descending over the sea near a beach, and a large splash in the water.



Yeysk lies across the Sea of Azov from the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region.

According to TASS news agency, the preliminary cause of the crash of the Su-25 is engine failure.