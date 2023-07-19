Madonna updates fans via Instagram on recovery

Madonna shared a series of posts on Instagram after hospitalization

Madonna is back on Instagram with new posts, assuring her fans she is well after hospitalisation.

Sharing various pictures on the social platform, Mo (nickname of the singer) was seen with a giant bouquet of pink roses, which she was pictured hugging.

"A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world," the Grammy winner penned the post with a white heart and a rose emoji. "Thank You."

Besides roses, the pop icon also shared multiple selfies to her Instagram Story, gripping a purple stuffed animal.

On June 24, Madonna was rushed to the ICU after developing "serious bacterial infections.

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," the singer update on July 10.

Meanwhile, the singer's much-touted Celebration Tour was put on a halt after her health scare.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna continued. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down anyone who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."