Aled Jones becomes a victim of theft: Details

Aled Jones became a victim of theft as he has been robbed of his £17,000 Rolex after he was threatened by a man wielding a machete during a walk with his son.

The Songs of Praise star, 52, was strolling around Chiswick in west London when he was confronted by a robber on Chiswick Road at around 5:30pm on Friday.

A source told the Sun that the attacker demanded Aled hand over his Rolex Daytona watch as he waved the weapon in his and his 18-year-old son Lucas' face.

The former choirboy reportedly did 'not put up a fight' and gave the watch to the robber to prevent him or his son from being harmed by the thug.

After the ordeal, Aled reported the incident to the police, who have since charged a 16-year-old with one count of robbery.

He is the latest victim of a spate of watch crimes that have hit the capital over the last 18 months, including other celebrities, such as boxer Amir Khan whose £72,000 watch was nicked last year.

A source told the paper that Aled was 'totally shocked' and 'shaken' after the ordeal which 'all happened so fast' when the attacker 'came out of nowhere'.

They added that the 52-year-old was however 'relieved' that him and his son were not hurt and that they were able to 'get home safely'.

The source said: 'You can replace a watch and everyone realised it could have been a lot worse.'

Aled's wife of 22 years, Claire and ¬their daughter Emilia, 21, an actress who starred in the Academy Award-winning 2021 film CODA, were not with the pair at the time of the robbery.