WATCH: Citizens warned as big hungry lioness on loose in Berlin

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

A lioness walks along a road as visitors sit in their vehicles at Nairobis National Park in Kenyas capital Nairobi, July 12, 2014.— Reuters/File
Authorities have issued a warning to the public, urging them to remain indoors in the southwestern outskirts of Berlin, as a search is underway for a wild animal believed to be an escaped lioness.

The police operation commenced overnight, employing two helicopters in the search. 

As the early hours of Thursday unfolded, the operation intensified, with a hundred officers from Brandenburg, the thinly populated state encompassing the German capital, tirelessly hunting for the lioness.

"We are currently working on the assumption that the animal is a lioness," the spokesperson told Reuters via telephone.

The current search zone encompasses the Brandenburg municipalities of Kleinmachnow and Stahnsdorf.

Earlier on Thursday, the Berlin police had sent out a tweet indicating that the heightened vigilance extended to the southern border of the capital.

Germany's federal office for civil protection also issued a warning to locals, advising them to ensure their pets remain indoors as a precaution.

When questioned about the possible origin of the wild animal, the police spokesperson stated that it remains unclear. 

There are several facilities in the area capable of housing a lioness, including zoos and a circus, but none of these establishments has reported a missing animal so far.

