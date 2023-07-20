Need help writing your job application?

A woman sitting in front of her MacBook, looking away.— Unsplash

Every now and then everyone feels confused writing their cover letter — or even their resignation letter — but Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools claim that they can strengthen your job application and even help you make career decisions.

With the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT and Google's Bard, an increasing number of career-related tools are adding AI features to their products.

Already about half (46%) of the 2,153 job seekers surveyed by Resume Builder said they are using ChatGPT to write their resumes or cover letters, according to Forbes.

Here are 5 more tools you can use to make your applications stand out

1. LinkedIn:

Since May 2023, LinkedIn introduced a generative AI for its premium subscribers.

This tool can help them draft personalised messages for hiring managers.

However, remember that customisation is still crucial. Even if you use this tool remember to take the time to review and edit the draft to make it your own and convey your voice.

2. NAV:

Launched just last month , NAV uses generative AI and its algorithms to evaluate users' careers or job offers a score and feedback on whether it's time to leave or not.

Think of it as a credit score for how well you're climbing the ladder, Forbes said, citing Howard Matalon.

"This is about getting the kind of advice that you would need from a human resources perspective on critical areas about your career trajectory."

3. Adzuna:

Another tool launched last month is Adzuna's Prepper, an interview readiness tool that uses AI to help users prepare for interviews by generating questions and feedback for their responses.

To use Prepper, users share descriptions of the job they're interviewing for with the large language model, and it generates company- and job-specific interview questions.

Adzuna's Neave says the company is planning to expand its capabilities so users can answer interview questions with just their voice, Forbes added.

"It acts as a confidence booster," Neave says, which could help with pre-interview anxieties.

4. Cover Letter Copilot:

The platform — also launched this June — uses generative AI is free and easy to use.

Job sekeers can simply upload their resume and the job their applying for and the tool will will do the work for you.

However, the creator of the platform cautions that the tool is meant only to be a starting point.

"I don't want this to just be 'hit a button and the AI does everything,'" he says.

"It really does need to feel like a copilot where you are in control."

5. Rezi:

Launched last year, this tool has surprising user-base — job quitters.

"The company's new AI resignation letter builder uses machine learning to create professional, simple memos in a few seconds," says Forbes, adding that all you have to do is enter the basics: company name, job title, last day of work, reason for resigning and your signature.