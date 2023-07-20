Salma Hayek spills the secret behind her youthful glow

Salma Hayek has recently spilled the secret behind her youthful appearance in a podcast interview.



Speaking on Kelly Ripa’s podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera, the Desperado actress discussed her beauty routine.

The Oscar winner revealed she never used “Botox” for her glowing skin.

“I know what it is,” said the 56-year-old actress.

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress explained, “Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because you don't feel the time, and it's so much fun.”

Salma’s form of meditation is “different” than the usual one, stating, “It's actually feeling the energy.”

“And it moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations,” continued the actress.

Some people do not think meditation cures ageing, but in her case, “doing a lot of the frequency machines work better” on her than on anyone.

“Sometimes when I'm doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my God, again, you look 20 years old’,” revealed the actress.

Salma however opened up that when she stops regular meditation for a while, her face “starts to drop”.

The Fools Rush In actress mentioned, “When I don’t meditate for some time, guess what? Not only does the face starts to drop and everything starts to drop, but also my herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles come back.”

“I start breaking down,” she added.