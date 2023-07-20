Lindsie Chrisley calls documentary about family ‘not fair’ to parents in jail

Lindsie Chrisley of 'Chrisley Knows Best' says she declined offer to appear in documentary about her family

During a recent episode of PodcastOne's Southern Tea with Lindsie Chrisley, the former star of Chrisley Knows Best, who is 33 years old, revealed the reasons why she decided against participating in an upcoming documentary about her family.

She explained that her parents, Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, are currently serving prison sentences and wouldn't have the chance to speak for themselves, which is why she declined to be a part of the documentary.

“I just decided that I'm not going to participate in something that one, I don't even know what the heck's going on. What could they possibly document that would even be relevant that anyone doesn't already know?” she explained.

“[It’s] not really worth my time and also not fair to people…they would be documenting about people who can't potentially defend themselves in the event that they would need to defend themselves,” she added of her parents who are serving time in prison.

Last week she took to Instagram to "address a rumor floating around about a possible documentary" about her family. Though "some family was approached to participate" in the project, she reveal that she has chosen to abstain from it.

"I respectfully declined and do not plan to participate in any project that doesn't allow for everyone's voice to be heard," she added. "We all have a story, there's always multiple sides and the truth lies somewhere in the middle.⁣"