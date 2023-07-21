Here’s all about Ariana Grande’s rumoured new boyfriend Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater after parting ways with her husband Dalton Gomez.



The sources confirmed PEOPLE that the two stars have been dating for quite some time following their separation from their spouses.

Grande and Slater were filming together from 2022, and the new movie is going to release in November 2024.

So, who is this new beau in Grande’s life?

Slater was confirmed in Wicked in December 2002 after Grande’s casting and it’s was in UK they both met for the first time while filming.

It is pertinent to mention that Slater has "roots on Broadway" and "connections to Nickelodeon" like Grande.

Slater, who was born on June 2, 1992, was a sophomore in the school when he was offered the role for SpongeBob SquarePants in 2017 Broadway of the same name.

“It was a stroke of luck,” revealed Slater as he met the casting director during his theatre apprenticeship.

Later, the actor also received a Tony nomination and won a Drama Desk Award for SpongeBob in 2018.

As far as his marital life was concerned, Slater married high school classmate Lilly Jay in November 2018, whom he had been dating since 2012. They welcomed their first child, son Ezra, in August 2022.

A source told PEOPLE that Slater is “separated from his wife” Jay, however, it remains unclear when they split.

Meanwhile, Slater made his Instagram account private shortly after the news stories broke about his romance with Grande this week.