Victoria Beckham shows off sweet bond with Kim Kardashian during Lionel Messi's debut

Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian were the pictures of doting friends despite the fact that they are business contemporaries and own their respective fashion brands.

David’s adorable wife Victoria was spotted holding hands with Kanye West's ex as the pair chatted after watching Lionel Messi's debut with Inter Miami.

The fashion designer, 49, was seen greeting the reality TV star, 42, in the crowds before they both strolled out of Florida's DRV PNK Stadium together.

Victoria was attending the Inter Miami match with her co-owner husband David, 48, who appeared tense as he watched the action unfold on the field.

She was also joined by their two youngest children Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, as the family showed their support for David's team.

Meanwhile, Kim took her football fanatic son Saint, seven, and his friend to the match, after the youngster was gifted an Inter Miami shirt by David.

After the match, Kim was seen smiling at Victoria and reaching out her hand to help her down from the stands.

Kim also took to her Instagram Stories to document the day out, describing it as the 'best day' as she gushed over how much her son Saint enjoyed it.

She shared a video of Saint - who she shares with Kanye West - and his friend excitedly rushing forward to meet Lionel Messi.

The footballer sweetly stopped to pose for photographs with the two youngsters as he waved to the crowds and walked off the pitch.

Kim wrote in a caption: 'Best day of their entire lives.'

The Kardashians star also shared a snap of Inter Miami co-owner David smiling as he took the time to stop and chat with Saint.

Earlier this year, David sent Saint a personalised Inter Miami T-shirt with his name on it, which was also signed by the former footballer.

At the match, David was left very emotional and close to tears after Messi's stoppage-time winner on the new signing's debut.