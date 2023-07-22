Christopher Nolan answers netizens' most searched questions about him

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer director, recently tried to answer the netizen's most searched questions on the internet about him.



In an interview with Wired, Nolan answered the questions in conversation with Hollywood stalwart Robert Downey Jr, also featured in Oppenheimer.

Downey Jr. asked the most searched questions about the director on the internet. The first question the Ironman actor read was, "Why does Christopher Nolan not use CGI?".

Nolan answered, "I find CGI, however versatile it is, to be a little safe to me. Something very fake in real life but real on camera gives better results."

In response to the question of why Nolan shoots on film, the filmmaker said, "Because of it being the highest quality imaging format ever devised, particularly a large format film, IMAX film."

Responding to where Christopher Nolan gets his ideas, he said, "Everywhere, All over the place."

He added that he had been interested in Oppenheimer for a long time but didn't know the story's specifics. Still, publishing the book American Prometheus eventually got him hooked, reports Hindustan Times.

He also said that he's half British, being born in London, and half American, his mother being American.

The most searched question about him online was, "What if Christopher Nolan directed the Avengers?" Nolan answered it, saying, " Whoa! That is the multiverse conundrum. Having worked with you on 'Oppenheimer', Tony Stark may be too much.

Answering what is his best film, Christopher Nolan said that he's promoting Oppenheimer.