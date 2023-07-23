Kim Kardashian shares pool day bliss with her little ones during Miami holiday

Kim Kardashian delighted her followers on Instagram when she shared an adorable photo on Saturday, showing her enjoying a pool day with two of her four children.

The reality TV icon, known for her show-stopping lifestyle, is a proud mother to North, aged 10, Saint, aged seven, Chicago, aged five, and Psalm, aged four, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

In the heartwarming social media update, the 42-year-old celebrity can be seen in the pool, lovingly holding her children, Saint and Chicago, in her arms. The two little ones were nuzzled up to their mother, giving her affectionate 'Sweet Kisses' as she beamed at the camera, capturing a truly blissful moment.

Currently on holiday in Miami, Kim and her adorable kids recently had the opportunity to witness Lionel Messi's debut with Inter Miami FC.



Kim Kardashian's social media updates continue to captivate her millions of followers, offering a glimpse into the heartwarming moments she shares with her beloved children.